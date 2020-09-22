NASDAQ:MRNA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Moderna, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- Certain directors of Moderna, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Moderna directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.



On May 18, 2020, Moderna, Inc a announced Phase 1 trial results for a candidate vaccine for COVID-19 under development by the Company, indicating that the candidate appeared to generate an immune response similar to the response seen in individuals who have been infected by the virus and recovered. Specifically, Moderna reported that eight patients who received two doses of the vaccine at the lowest and middle doses tested - 25 and 100 micrograms - developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus at levels similar to people who had recovered from infection.



Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose to $87.00 per share on May 18, 2020.



In the days following Moderna's announcement, the Company's announcement was the subject of skeptical commentary from multiple sources. For example, on May 19, 2020, an article was published entitled "Vaccine experts say Moderna didn't produce data critical to assessing Covid-19 vaccine," which noted, in part, that "[w]hile Moderna blitzed the media, it revealed very little information - and most of what it did disclose were words, not data."



Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) declined to $57.05 per share on May 26, 2020.



