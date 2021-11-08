NASDAQ:MRTX Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2021 -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Diego, CA based Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States.



On November 1, 2021, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, in an SEC filing, disclosed that certain executives would no longer be serving in their positions. In the filing, the Company stated, "



On October 28, 2021, it was determined that Daniel R. Faga would cease serving as the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and principal financial officer of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") and that Joseph Leveque would cease serving as the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective as of November 1, 2021."



Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) declined from $195.99 per share on October 25, 2021, to $157.00 per share on November 3, 2021.



