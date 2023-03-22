NASDAQ:MTCH Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Match Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: MTCH shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Match Group, Inc..



Dallas, TX based Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. On November 3, 2021, Match Group, Inc announced its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closed on November 2, 2021. In a letter to shareholders, Match Group, Inc touted Tinder's "radical product transformation," which included recently launched product initiatives such as a new "Explore" feature. Match Group, Inc further stated that "[t]he interactive and social experiences within Explore are the harbinger for Tinder's long-term vision," and noted that Tinder was working on several other monetization opportunities, such as an in-app virtual currency.



Then August 2, 2022, Match Group, Inc announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and warned that it expected Tinder's growth to slow in the second half of 2022 as the result of poor product execution. Specifically, Match Group, Inc stated that "Tinder did not deliver on its product roadmap for the first half of the year," forcing Match to delay the launch of several initiatives and optimizations that it had previously expected to generate growth in 2022.



Finally, on January 31, 2023, Match Group, Inc reported its financial results for 2022, including total revenue that missed Match's prior guidance. Match Group, Inc largely attributed the shortfall to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder, the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed." During an earnings conference call the following day, Match Group, Inc further admitted that Tinder had "decelerated as the year went on."



Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) declined from $164.56 per share on November 05, 2021, to as low as $34.62 per share on March 13, 20232.



The plaintiff claims that between November 3, 2021 and January 31, 2023, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Match was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives, that as a result, Match was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022, and that therefore, Defendants' statements about Match's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



