NASDAQ:MTCH Investor Notice: Deadline on MAY 5, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on MAY 5, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) common shares between November 3, 2021 and January 31, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 3, 2021 and January 31, 2023, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Match was not effectively executing on Tinder's new product initiatives, that as a result, Match was not on track to deliver Tinder's planned product initiatives in 2022, and that therefore, Defendants' statements about Match's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) have certain options



