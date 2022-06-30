NASDAQ:MULN Investor Notice: Deadline on July 5, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Mullen Automotive, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 5, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).



Investors who purchased shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 5, 2022. NASDAQ: MULN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) common shares between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production, that Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors, that Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities, that Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products, that Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies, that the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



