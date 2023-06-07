NASDAQ:MVST Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Microvast Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- Microvast Holdings, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Microvast Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Stafford, TX based Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. On May 22, 2023, it was reported that the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) canceled a $200M grant to lithium battery manufacturer, Microvast Holdings, Inc., citing lawmakers' concerns over the Company's alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has been in talks with the DoE over the grant to help build a plant in Tennessee to support its work with General Motors developing specialized electric vehicle batteries.



Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) declined from $2.25 per share on May 19, 2023, to as low as $1.21 per share on June 1, 2023.



