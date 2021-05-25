NASDAQ:MWK Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Aterian, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.



On May 4, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled "Aterian (ATER): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You," alleging that Aterian has "ties to convicted criminals" and is "promoting what we believe is an overhyped 'AI' narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business." Culper also alleges that "[o]ver 25% of Aterian shares now belong to two felons and two alleged scam artists, all of whom will be free to dump their stock by August."



Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) declined from $25.70 per share on April 26, 2021, to as low as $14.27 per share on May 6, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's organic growth is plummeting, that the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources, that Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest, that Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



