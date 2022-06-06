NASDAQ:MYPS Investor Notice: Deadline on June 7, 2022 in Lawsuit Against PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 7, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS).



Investors who purchased shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 7, 2022. NASDAQ: MYPS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) common shares , that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants made material misrepresentations and omitted material facts in various documents, including, but not limited to a proxy statement used to solicit Acies investor votes, and prospectuses, as well as during investor earnings calls. These misrepresentations and omissions concerned, among other things, financial projections and the status of a game called Kingdom Boss.



Those who purchased shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.