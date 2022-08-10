NASDAQ:MYPS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: MYPS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: MYPS stocks, concerns whether certain PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made material misrepresentations and omitted material facts in various documents, including, but not limited to a proxy statement used to solicit Acies investor votes, and prospectuses, as well as during investor earnings calls. These misrepresentations and omissions concerned, among other things, financial projections and the status of a game called Kingdom Boss.



Those who purchased shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



