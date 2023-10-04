NASDAQ:NAII Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAII), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Natural Alternatives International, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Carlsbad, CA based Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada.



On August 16, 2023, after the market closed, Natural Alternatives International, Inc. filed with the SEC a current report. Attached to this current report was a press release in which the Natural Alternatives International announced that it had "announced a temporary closure of its new facility in Carlsbad, California, opened earlier this year to expand NAI's production and add high-speed powder blending and packaging to its manufacturing capabilities, with an initial objective of handling current and estimated orders from one of its largest customers. Due to this customer's efforts to rebalance supply and demand, it is temporarily ceasing purchases from Natural Alternatives. As a result, NAI has determined to temporarily close its new high-speed powder blending and packaging facility and has provided sixty days advance notice to most of the staff at that facility, who will be furloughed starting in early October and lasting until approximately December 31, 2023. NAI currently expects these economic factors will be short lived, and in order to influence furloughed employees to return, NAI will pay for the health insurance costs of all furloughed employees during the employee's furlough period, through December 31, 2023. NAI expects to begin shipping new orders to this customer during the first quarter of calendar 2024.



Further, "[r]eduction of these anticipated orders and the closure of the facility is anticipated to have an adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition primarily during the last calendar quarter of this year, and possibly into the early part of 2024."



