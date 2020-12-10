NASDAQ:NAVI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Navient Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Certain directors of Navient Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Navient Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Wilmington, DE based Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States.



On October 20, 2020, the Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient Corporation. That same day, in a press release issued by the Office of the Attorney General announcing the lawsuit, the suit was summarized as "alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers' student loans."



