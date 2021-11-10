NASDAQ:NEO Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by NeoGenomics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2021 -- NeoGenomics, Inc. is under investigation concerning possible violations of securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by NeoGenomics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



NeoGenomics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $408.83 million in 2019 to $444.44 million in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from $8 million in 2019 to $4.17 million in 2020.



On November 4, 2021, NeoGenomics, Inc. reported its third quarter financial results. In addition, NeoGenomics announced a "leadership team transition". NeoGenomics said that its current CFO led the company through multiple acquisitions, financing events, and navigated the company through the financial challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic and will be namad Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer as of January 1, 2022. NeoGenomics said that William Bonello, who currently is NeoGenomics' President of its Informatics Division, will be named CFO as of January 1, 2022.



Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) declined from $47.13 per share on November 1, 2021, to $37.77 per share on November 5, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.