NASDAQ:NERV Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Certain directors of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the "end-of-Phase 2" meeting, that the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States, that the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness, that the Company's plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be "highly unlikely" to support the submission of an NDA, that reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to "substantial review issues" because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



