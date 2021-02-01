NASDAQ:NERV Shareholder Notice: Deadline on February 8, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on February 8, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV).



Investors who purchased shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 8, 2021NASDAQ: NERV stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) common shares between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the "end-of-Phase 2" meeting, that the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States, that the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness, that the Company's plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be "highly unlikely" to support the submission of an NDA, that reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to "substantial review issues" because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.