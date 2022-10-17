NASDAQ:NFLX Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Netflix, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Netflix, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Netflix, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On May 3, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Netflix, Inc. over alleged securities laws. The plaintiff claimed that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services, that the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis, that, as a result, the Company's financial results were being adversely affected, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



