NASDAQ:NFLX Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Netflix, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Netflix, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Netflix, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) concerning whether a series of statements by Netflix, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Netflix, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $24.99 billion in 2020 to over $29.69 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from over $2.76 billion in 2020 to over $5.11 billion in 2021.



On April 19, 2022, after the market closed, Netflix, Inc. reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter, while analysts had expected the Company to add 2.5 million net subscribers.



Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) declined from over $620 per share in December 2021, to as low as $185.60 per share on April 28, 2022



