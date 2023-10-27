NASDAQ:NKLA Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Nikola Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: NKLA shares, filed a lawsuit against Nikola Corporation over alleged Securities Laws violations in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 12, 2023.



Phoenix, AZ based Nikola Corporation purports to operate as an integrated zero-emissions transportation systems provider that designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. One of the Company's primary products is the Nikola Tre Class 8 truck, a battery-electric vehicle ("BEV") which purportedly "integrates [the Company's] electrified propulsion, technology, controls and infotainment[]" and "is expected to be one of the first zero emission Class 8 trucks to market."



One June 23, 2023, a Nikola Corporation Tre BEV caught fire at the Company's headquarters, with the fire ultimately spreading to four other trucks and prompting Nikola to open an investigation into the incident. That same morning, Nikola posted a tweet in response to the fire, stating, in relevant part, that "[f]oul play is suspected as a vehicle was seen in the area of the affected trucks just prior to the incident and an investigation is underway."



On August 11, 2023, in contrast with the Company's earlier suggestion of foul play, Nikola Corporation issued a recall of all 209 battery-electric trucks that it had delivered or built to date after the investigation found that a coolant leak inside a battery pack had caused the fire.



On September 4, 2023, as a result of the same battery pack deficiencies that caused the June 23, 2023 fire, a third Nikola Corporation BEV truck caught fire at a warehouse in Tempe, Arizona.



Finally, on September 8, 2023, it was reported that a fourth Nikola Corporation BEV truck caught fire near the Company's headquarters. In a statement sent to Electrek.com, a news website focused on electric transportation and sustainable energy, the Company stated, in relevant part, that "there was a thermal incident with one engineering validation battery-electric truck near Nikola's Phoenix headquarters. No one was injured. This pre-production truck was outside and undergoing battery fire investigation and testing."



Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) declined from $3.71 per share on August 03, 2023, to as low as $0.87 per share on September 13, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between February 24, 2022 and September 7, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company maintained deficient safety and structural controls related to its manufacturing of battery components, that the foregoing deficiencies rendered Nikola's vehicles unsafe to operate and thus unusable, thereby raising the likelihood of a product recall, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



