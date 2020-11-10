NASDAQ:NKLA Shareholder Notice: Deadline on November 16, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on November 16, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA).



Investors who purchased shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 16, 2020. NASDAQ: NKLA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA, NKLAW), f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU) common shares between March 3, 2020 and September 15, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that between March 3, 2020 and September 15, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola, that Nikola overstated its "in-house" design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities, that Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities, that as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel, that Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading "test" video of the Company's Nikola Two truck, that the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated, that Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.



