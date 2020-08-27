NASDAQ:NLOK Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at NortonLifeLock Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at NortonLifeLock Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: NLOK shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain NortonLifeLock Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Tempe based NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. NortonLifeLock Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $4.73 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2019 to over $2.49 billion for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2020.



Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) declined from $28.70 per share in January 2020 to as low as $15.12 per share on March 18, 2020.



