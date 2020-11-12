NASDAQ:NNOX Investor Notice: Deadline on November 16, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on November 16, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX).



Investors who purchased shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 16, 2020. NASDAQ: NNOX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) common shares between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated, Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines, that Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") admitted the Nanox System was not original, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



