NASDAQ:NNOX Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: NNOX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NNOX stocks, concerns whether certain Nano-X Imaging Ltd. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Nanox's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC (an imaging system that uses a purportedly novel X-ray source) was deficient, thataccordingly, it was unlikely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form, that as a result, Nanox had overstated Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damage



