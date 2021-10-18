NASDAQ:NNOX Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Secruities Laws Violations by Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), filed a lawsuit in the over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Nano-X Imaging Ltd.



Israel based Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States.



On August 19, 2021, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. revealed that it had "received a request for additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') concerning the Company's last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC." The 510(k) submission was placed on hold pending the Company's response.



Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) declined from $30.71 per share on August 9, 2021, to $21.11 per share on August 20, 2021.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) common shares between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Nanox's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC (an imaging system that uses a purportedly novel X-ray source) was deficient, thataccordingly, it was unlikely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form, that as a result, Nanox had overstated Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damage



