NASDAQ:NNOX Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

On September 15, 2020, Andrew Left, managing editor of Citron Research ("Citron"), published a report entitled "Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market." The report details a series of alarming red flags about Nano-X Imaging Ltd and predicts the stock is heading to $0.



Specifically, the report concludes by stating that "To put things into perspective, this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility."



Th e plaintiff claims that between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated, Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines, that Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") admitted the Nanox System was not original, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times



