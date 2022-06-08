NASDAQ:NOTV Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Inotiv, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Inotiv, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) concerning whether a series of statements by Inotiv, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



West Lafayette, IN based Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. According to Seeking Alpha, on May 23, 2022, it was disclosed that a DOJ-backed lawsuit was initiated against a subsidiary of Inotiv, Inc. The legal action is for alleged violations of animal welfare.



Shares of Inotiv, Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) declined from $19.01 per share on May 18, 2022, to as low as $11.87 per share on May 23, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.