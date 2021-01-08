NASDAQ:NOVN Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Novan, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Novan, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Novan, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Morrisville, NC based Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Novan, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $5.99 million in 2018 to $4.8 million in 2019 and that its Net Loss increased from $11.62 million in 2018 to $30.63 million in 2019.



