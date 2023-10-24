NASDAQ:NSSC Investor Notice: Deadline on October 30, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 30, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC).



Investors who purchased shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 30, 2023. NASDAQ: NSSC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) common shares between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Napco Security Technologies, Inc failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory, that Napco Security Technologies, Inc downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls, that Napco Security Technologies' unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period, that as a result, Napco Security Technologies, Inc would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.