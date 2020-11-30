NASDAQ:NTNX Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by Nutanix, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Nutanix, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Nutanix, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On March 29, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that beginning on March 2, 2018, Nutanix, Inc and its senior executives made repeated statements that Nutanix was investing heavily in growth while maintaining high profit margins. The plaintiff alleges that Nutanix senior officers, including its Chief Revenue Officer, took advantage of false statements by selling Nutanix common stock at inflated prices.



On September 9, 2019, a consolidated Complaint was filed and on October 24, 2019, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated Complaint.



On March 9, 2020, the Court issued an Order granting Defendants' Motion to Dismiss. Plaintiffs were given leave to amend the Complaint.



On April 17, 2020 a second amended Complaint was filed.



On September 11, 2020, the defendants' motion to dismiss was denied in its entirety.



