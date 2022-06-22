NASDAQ:NTRA Investor Alert: Deadline on June 27, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Natera, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 27, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA).



Investors who purchased shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 27, 2022. NASDAQ: NTRA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) common shares between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Panorama was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives, that Prospera did not have superior precision compared to competing tests, that as a result of Defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks, that Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



