NASDAQ:NTRA Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Natera, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Natera, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Carlos, CA based Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide.



On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."



Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) declined from $96.80 per share on December 17, 2021, to as low as $61.03 per share on January 19, 2022.



