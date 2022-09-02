NASDAQ:NTRA Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Natera, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2022 -- Certain directors of Natera, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: NTRA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Natera, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NTRA stocks, concerns whether certain Natera directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Panorama was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives, that Prospera did not have superior precision compared to competing tests, that as a result of Defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks, that Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



