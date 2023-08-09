NASDAQ:NVCR Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by NovoCure Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who purchased shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by NovoCure Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 18, 2023. NASDAQ: NVCR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



St. Helier, NJ based NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China.



On June 6, 2023, NovoCure Limited announced "positive results" from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of its Tumor Treating Fields ("TTFields") therapy together with standard therapies for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.



Immediately thereafter, analysts expressed concern about the test population and the commercial prospects of the device.



Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) declined from $83.60 per share on May 16, 2023, to as low as $37.89 per share on July 24, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study data, including that the study relied on a relatively small percentage of study participants that had been receiving standard of care therapy, that as a result, the data was materially less reliable in terms of demonstrating clinical efficacy, that the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's regulatory prospects and operations, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



