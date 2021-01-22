NASDAQ:NXTC Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at NextCure, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of NextCure, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: NXTC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against NextCure, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NXTC stocks, concerns whether certain NextCure directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated provisions of the Exchange and Securities Acts by misleading investors regarding its leading treatment candidate, NC318. Specifically, the complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318's potential to treat patients' refractory to PD-1 therapies were false and misleading.



