NASDAQ:NXTC Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by NextCure, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: NXTC shares, filed a lawsuit against NextCure, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 20, 2020. NASDAQ: NXTC investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On January 13, 2020, NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Eli Lilly and Company had ended its 2018 research and development collaboration agreement with NextCure, Inc.



Then, on July 13, 2020, NextCure, Inc. announced that the Company no longer planned to "advance the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts in the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial" for its NC318 immunomedicine product, citing "clinical response data" and "current enrollment criteria." NextCure concurrently announced the resignation of Kevin N. Heller from his role as the Company's Chief Medical Officer.



Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) declined to as low as $7.91 per share on September 24, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that the defendants violated provisions of the Exchange and Securities Acts by misleading investors regarding its leading treatment candidate, NC318. Specifically, the complaint alleges that statements made by Defendants concerning the effectiveness of NC318, the responses observed in patients treated with NC318, and NC318's potential to treat patients' refractory to PD-1 therapies were false and misleading.



Those who purchased shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



