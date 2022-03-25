NASDAQ:OCDX Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is unfair to NASDAQ: OCDX stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: OCDX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: OCDX investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Raritan, NJ based Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide.



On Dec. 23, 2021 Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) announced that they have entered into an agreement in which Quidel will acquire Ortho, one of the world's largest in vitro diagnostics companies, for $24.68 per share of common stock using a combination of cash and newly issued shares in the combined company, representing an equity value of approximately $6.0 billion.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: OCDX shares at $27.00 per share, investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $1.76 billion in 2020 to $2.04 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss declined from $211.9 million in 2020 to $54.3 million in 2021.



