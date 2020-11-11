NASDAQ:ODT Shareholder Notice: Deadline on November 16, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on November 16, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) over alleged securities laws violations by Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 16, 2020. NASDAQ: ODT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) common shares between December 7, 2017, and August 21, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 7, 2017, and August 21, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe, that consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.