NASDAQ:OLPX Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Olaplex Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Olaplex Holdings, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: OLPX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Olaplex Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: OLPX stocks, concerns whether certain Olaplex Holdings, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that macro-economic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors, that accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum, that as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the Offering Documents, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.