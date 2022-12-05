NASDAQ:OLPX Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Olaplex Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by Olaplex Holdings, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made in connection with Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering").



Santa Barbara, CA based Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The Company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. Olaplex purports to participate in the "prestige segment" of the haircare market, which the Company claims is "expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global haircare market from 2020 to 2025."



On August 27, 2021, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on September 29, 2021 (the "Registration Statement").



On October 1, 2021, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (collectively, the "Offering Documents").



Pursuant to the IPO, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. issued 73,700,000 shares of its common stock to the public at the Offering price of $21.00 per share for approximate proceeds of $1,466,445,750 to the Company, after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions.



On September 29, 2022, a Piper Sandler analyst downgraded Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Neutral from Overweight, stating that her work revealed that "competition and misinformation pose growing risks to the company." In addition, the analyst indicated that she anticipated investments in marketing and education were needed to offset the headwinds and that "little room for valuation upside given the risks at play."



On October October 18, 2022, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. issued a press release in which "the Company revised its guidance for the 2022 fiscal year". Olaplex Holdings, Inc. said it now expects fiscal year 2022 revenue between $704 million and $711 million, significantly down from its prior guidance range of $796 million to $826M. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. stated that "[t]he Company's updated guidance primarily reflects a slowdown in sales momentum that it attributes to macro-economic pressures, increased competitive activity including discounting, and a moderation in new customer acquisition, as well as inventory rebalancing across certain customers which the Company believes are in response to these same macro-economic pressures."



Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) declined to as low as $3.80 per share on October 24, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that macro-economic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors, that accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum, that as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the Offering Documents, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



