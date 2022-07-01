NASDAQ:OM Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws by Outset Medical, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- An investigation on was announced over potential securities laws violations by Outset Medical, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) concerning whether a series of statements by Outset Medical, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Jose, CA based Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis.



Outset Medical, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $49.93 million in 2020, to $102.6 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $121.49 million in 2020, to $131.93 million in 2021.



On June 13, 2022, Outset Medical, Inc. announced that "it has implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) review and clearance of a 510(k) the company submitted for changes made since the device's original March 2020 clearance."



Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) declined from $40.51 per share on May 4, 2022, to as low as $13.25 per share on June 14, 2022.



