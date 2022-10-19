NASDAQ:OM Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Outset Medical, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Outset Medical, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: OM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Outset Medical, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: OM stocks, concerns whether certain Outset Medical directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance" that required an additional 510(k) application, that as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols, that the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.