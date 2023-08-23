NASDAQ:OM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations of Outset Medical, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- Outset Medical, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Outset Medical, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On July 7, 2023, San Jose, CA based Outset Medical disclosed that it had received a Warning Letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") which "assert[ed] that certain materials reviewed by the FDA and found on the Company's website promote continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a modality outside of the current indications for the Tablo Hemodialysis System" and that "the TabloCart with Prefiltration . . . requires prior 510(k) clearance for marketing authorization."



Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) declined from $30.55 per share on February 03, 2023 to $17.20 per share on July 10, 2023



