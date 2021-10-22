NASDAQ:OMER Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Omeros Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Omeros Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Omeros Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Seattle, WA based Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. On October 1, 2021, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had identified deficiencies with the Company's Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which "preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." Though the "FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]" the Company stated that it "does not currently expect any resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA)."



