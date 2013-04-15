NASDAQ:ONTY Investor Alert: Investigation of Oncothyreon Inc Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- A substantial stock price drop in late last year prompted an ongoing investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:ONTY shares concerning whether certain Oncothyreon Inc directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties owed to stockholders in connection certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Oncothyreon Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Oncothyreon’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On Dec. 19, 2012, Oncothyreon announced that L-BLP25 (Stimuvax®) did not meet primary endpoint of improvement in overall survival in pivotal Phase 3 Trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.



Shares of Oncothyreon Inc (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY) dropped from $4.50 on Dec. 18, 2012, to as low as $1.84 on Dec. 28, 2012.



On April 12, 2013, NASDAQ:ONTY shares closed at $2.34 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $6.24 per share.



