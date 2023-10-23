NASDAQ:ORGN Investor Notice: Deadline on October 24, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Origin Materials, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 24, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN).



Investors who purchased shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 24, 2023. Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) common shares between February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Origin Materials would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of its Origin 2 commercial plant, that demand for paraxylene, a product that can replace non-sustainable chemicals in existing supply chains, had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of the Origin 2 plant, that Origin Materials could not construct the Origin 2 plant at its previously disclosed cost, and that Origin Materials could not construct the Origin 2 plant at the scale it had previously identified.



Those who purchased shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.