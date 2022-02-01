NASDAQ:ORGO Investor Notice: Deadline Upcoming on February 8, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 8, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO).



Investors who purchased shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 8, 2022. NASDAQ: ORGO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) common shares between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products, that the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



