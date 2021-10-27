NASDAQ:ORGO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on whether a series of statements by Organogenesis Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canton, MA based Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, "exorbitantly high", which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates. Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) declined from $17.00 per share on September 22, 2021, to $9.57 per share on October 12, 2021.



