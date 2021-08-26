NASDAQ:ORPH Investor Notice: Deadline on September 7, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Orphazyme A/S

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 7, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH).



Investors who purchased shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 7, 2021. NASDAQ: ORPH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation.



Additionally, the complaint alleges that, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that arimoclomol was not as effective in treating IBM as Defendants had represented, that arimoclomol was not as effective in treating ALS as Defendants had represented, that the arimoclomol NDA for NPC was incomplete and/or required additional evidence and data to support the benefit-risk assessment of that NDA, that as a result of , that the FDA was unlikely to approve the arimoclomol NDA for NPC in its present form, that the Company's overall business prospects, as well as arimoclomol's commercial prospects, were significantly overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.