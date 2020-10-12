NASDAQ:OSPN Investor Alert: Deadline on October 19, 2020 in Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 19, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN).



Investors who purchased shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 19, 2020. NASDAQ: OSPN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) common shares between May 9, 2018, and August 11, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 9, 2018, and August 11, 2020, the , Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020, that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC, that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



