NASDAQ:OSPN Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by OneSpan Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: OSPN shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by OneSpan Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 19, 2020. NASDAQ: OSPN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Chicago, IL based OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide.



On August 4, 2020, OneSpan Inc. disclosed that it had identified errors related to specific contracts with customers involving software licenses.



Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan Inc. revealed that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. OneSpan acknowledged that revenue had been overstated by $2.2 million from the first quarter in the year ended December 31, 2018, to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) declined from $33.33 per share on August 3, 2020 to $18.06 per share on August 13, 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between May 9, 2018, and August 11, 2020, the , Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020, that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC, that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.