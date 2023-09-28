NASDAQ:OTLK Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cranbury, NJ based Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.



On August 30, 2023, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a CRL to the Company's BLA for ONS-5010, an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development to treat wet AMD. While the FDA acknowledged the NORSE TWO pivotal trial met its safety and efficacy endpoints, the Agency concluded it could not approve the BLA during this review cycle due to several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence."



Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) declined to $0.21 per share on August 31, 2023.



