NASDAQ:OTLY Investor Alert: Deadline on September 24, 2021in Lawsuit Against Oatly Group AB

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 24, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY).



Investors who purchased shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 24, 2021. NASDAQ: OTLY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) common shares between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, that Oatly Group AB (a) overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (b) overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (c) exaggerated its success in China; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021.



